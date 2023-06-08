Three people were arrested recently in two separate drug trafficking cases in Perry County.

According to court documents, the first arrest occurred when Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations East Branch served a search warrant at a residence at Honeysuckle Lane in Hazard.

In addition, court documents said that, during the search, officers found a large quantity of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

In addition, court documents said, officers also found a large assortment of cash believed to be more than $16,000, multiple firearms, digital scales and baggies.

The investigation resulted in two arrests. Herbert Allen, 48, of Foxhaven Drive, Richmond, was arrested on charges off first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, enhanced) and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Melissa Longsworth, 46, of Browns Fork Road, Hazard, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

The third arrest, court documents said, occurred after the Hazard Police Department received a tip regarding drugs allegedly being trafficked at a residence at Eversole Street by a subject named “Chuck.”

Upon arrival to the residence, Officer Jordan Childers wrote in a citation, there were two men sitting on the porch of the residence, one of whom was Charles Thomas, 44, of Rockaway Street, Hazard.

Childers wrote that advised Thomas of his Miranda rights and said that the agency had received a call reporting that he was selling drugs.

Thomas denied he was trafficking in drugs, the citation said, and refused to submit to a voluntary search of his person. Childers wrote that Thomas admitted he had a pipe on his person and showed it to Childers, who noted there was residue in it and detained and searched Thomas.

During the search, Childers wrote, he found two bags containing approximately 17 grams of a crystal-like substance and a bag of a green, leafy substance.

The citation said Childers obtained permission from Thomas and the homeowner to search, and during a subsequent search, he located baggies, a quantity of a tan crystal substance, four more glass meth pipes and a digital scale.

Thomas, the citation said, admitted the items were his and he was placed under arrest on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.