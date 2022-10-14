Three Hazard residents are facing charges including child endangerment linked to separate incidents recently.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred Sept. 30, when the Hazard Police Department received a call reporting that three small children — one an infant — were left in a vehicle alone in the Grand Vue Plaza.

Upon arrival, Officer Adam Baker wrote, he located the children — aged, 10, three and one — and learned that their caretaker, Charlena Ingram Jones, 48, of Eversole Street, Hazard, was in Behavioral Health Group’s facility in the plaza.

Baker wrote that he stayed with the children for approximately 25 minutes before Jones came back out. Baker wrote that the windows were down in the vehicle, which wasn’t running, and the one-year-old was wearing only a diaper.

Jones was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and ordered to be in court Oct. 31 to answer to the charge.

The second incident, court documents said, occurred Oct. 5, when Hazard Police Officer Lucas Davis responded to a collision on Ky. 15 in Hazard, in which a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan Smallwood, 42, of Liberty Street, had rear-ended another vehicle at a traffic light.

Smallwood was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, Davis wrote, and admitted to officers he had been taking suboxone, Neurontin and Flexeril. At the time of the crash, Davis wrote, Smallwood’s girlfriend and her four-year-old child were in the vehicle.

Smallwood was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to court documents, the third incident occurred on Oct. 6 when Hazard Police responded to a call reporting a small juvenile walking next to the roadway on North Main Street by himself with no one around. Upon arrival, Officer Daniel Miller wrote in the citation, he found the child near a busy street with no parents around wearing a pajama-style outfit.

Miller wrote that, while the child could not advise responders of his address or name, he was able to lead officers to where he lived. Upon arrival, Miller wrote, officers found the child’s mother, Katherine Crusenberry passed out on a bed.

It took several attempts, Miller wrote, to get Crusenberry awake. On the table next to Cruseneberry in plain view officers found a glass container with what appeared to be THC wax in it, alongside a ceramic pipe used to smoke the wax and a butane lighter.

Crusenberry, the citation said, admitted to smoking earlier that day.

Crusenberry was cited on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was ordered to be in court on Nov. 7.