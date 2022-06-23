Three people were charged with drug trafficking recently in two separate cases in Perry County.

According to court documents, the first case occurred on June 14, when Hazard Police Officer Keith Gwin stopped a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier on Newland Street.

Officer Jordan Childers wrote in the arrest citation that he obtained consent to search the vehicle, occupied by DJ Baker, 36, of Big Willard Road, Busy, and Tracey A. Bentley, 29, of Winter Way, Hazard.

During the search, Childers wrote, he located a bag in the passenger side floorboard. The bag, the citation said, held a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, numerous 1 inch by 1 inch baggies, some of which had residue inside and a digital scale with residue on it. In addition, Childers wrote, he found a used glass meth pipe and a straw, both of which contained residue.

Both Baker and Bentley, the citation said, admitted the drugs and paraphernalia were theirs.

Both were lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second incident, court documents said, occurred on June 20, when Hazard Police Officer Tyler Day was dispatched to a a call of a medical emergency at Dawahare Drive.

In the course, of the call, Day spoke with Casandra Watkins, 23, of Ky. 708, Beattyville, who said she called 911 because her husband was having chest pains.

Day, the citation said, learned Watkins had two outstanding arrest warrants.

During a search conducted after arrest, Day wrote, he found a bag containing a crystal-like substance and a bag containing a black or brown powder, along with a glass pipe.

Watkins, the citation said, told the officer that the items he found were, a “meth pipe, meth and fentanyl.”

Day wrote that he also found $485 in cash in a desk next to which Watkins was standing.

Watkins was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and possession of drug paraphernalia.