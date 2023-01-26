For one local family, serving on the Hazard Fire Department is a tradition.

The patriarch of the family, Earl Smith, started his career in 1968 and retired in 1997. Smith's son, Brad, followed in his footsteps, joining in 1987.

Smith’s four grandsons, ages 32, 30 and 21, also followed in his footsteps, having joined the department, making it a family tradition to serve the community.

“I took my dad’s spot on the team when he retired in 2018,” said the eldest of the four grandsons, Brandon Smith. “We never got to work together but it’s awesome I got to pick up where he left off.”

Brandon said he has recently taken on a leadership role and encourages his younger brothers to move up the ranks as well, as they each take another step closer to walking in their father and grandfather's footsteps.

The fire department and Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini have praised the Smith family for their dedication to the community.

"The Smith family has been a big part of our department for years, and we are proud to have them continue to serve our community,” Mobelini said. “They are an amazing story.”

The department continues to recruit new members, and encourages anyone interested in joining to contact them for more information.