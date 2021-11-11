The Hazard Independent School District disclosed via response to a Hazard Herald open records request that the action taken by the district in regard to Homecoming week activities that drew international attention was that three individuals, including Hazard High School Principal Donald “Happy” Mobelini, were reprimanded via letter.

Hazard High School’s (HHS) homecoming week, held Oct. 24-30, featured a “Man Pageant” and “Costume Day,” where several male students dressed in lingerie and bikinis and gave male faculty members lap dances, and female students dressed as Hooters waitresses served drinks.

Following public backlash and a large amount of concern expressed by the community, Sondra Combs, superintendent of the Hazard Independent School District, released an online statement on Oct. 27 regarding the claims of the “inappropriate” homecoming activities, and has since formally reprimanded three faculty members for their involvement in the activities.

Photos of the homecoming activities were originally posted on the Hazard High School Athletic Facebook page, and were quickly taken down due to the abrupt blow-up of the post online and negative feedback from the community and surrounding areas. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Combs released a statement claiming actions are being taken to investigate the event and prevent future incidents.

“The district has the responsibility to address these issues that arise out of school-based activities. As a district, we are doing exactly that,” said the statement. The activities, said Combs, were led by the students, as the school district aims to allow students to express their creativity, however, the result was not what was intended.

Combs said among the actions being taken in response to the homecoming activities are disciplinary action for school faculty, the creation of a student activity committee and the addition and enforcement of training on policies and procedures for school staff.

After calls, including by Gov. Andy Beshear to make public the action taken, this week the district responded to an open records request by the Hazard Herald by providing three letters of reprimand to faculty members in connection with the incident.

Three faculty members were formally reprimanded in this incident, the records show: Joshua Hurt, Larry Thacker and Donald “Happy” Mobelini. Each of these individuals received a letter serving as a formal written reprimand for their unprofessional conduct, and said further incidents like this will be subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.

The letters stated, “On Tuesday, Oct. 26, you exhibited poor professional judgment in that you allowed a student led skit to reach an inappropriate level. This action placed the school district in a situation of legal liability and cast it in a poor light. This type of behavior is unprofessional and will not be tolerated. You are expected to maintain a professional work environment, which is always conductive to the educational process. In addition to this written reprimand, you will be required to attend an approved amount of approved training at personal expense. Please be advised that further incidents of this nature are subject to disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment.”

Officials said the school district is continuing to monitor the situation.