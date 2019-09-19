A crash on Ky. 463 left one person dead last week.
On Sept. 13, members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to calls of a collision just outside of the Delphia community in Slemp on Ky. 463.
The initial investigation determined that a 2002 GMC Yukon was traveling south on Ky. 463 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2001 Kenworth dump truck which was being driven by Walker Johnson, 45, of Jackson, said Master Trooper Jody Sims, the public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police Post 13. The Yukon, Sims said, sustained damage but continued southbound where it entered a curve on the wrong side of the roadway and collided with a 1998 Freightliner dump truck driven by Richard Mitchell, 40, of Ermine.
The driver of the Yukon, Timmy Coots, 47, of Wooton, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office, said Sims. Two passengers in the vehicle, Robert Keith Caudill and Jasmine Cornett, were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center via helicopter for treatment of non-life threatening injuries siffered in the crash. Walker Johnson and Richard Mitchell were not injured.
Det. Scott Caudill, of the KSP, led the reconstruction of the collision with assistance from PCSO deputies.
“We expect to perform aerial photography of the roadway later next week so please be careful when traveling in this area,” said PCSO officials. “We would also like to thank all of the first responders and the general public that arrived on scene. It’s very obvious that our communities care for one another.”
The crash, Sims pointed out, was another fatal in the county in which seat belts were not in use.
“Seat belts were not in use and impairment is suspected as a factor in this collision,” said Sims. An autopsy has been scheduled to be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, Sims said.
