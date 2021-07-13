On July 15, community members are welcome and encouraged to come to downtown Hazard to celebrate the kickoff of the “Thursdays on the Triangle” season. These events typically feature live music, art demonstrations and refreshments provided by local and guest vendors. The Perry County Farmer's Market also has a booth set up during these events. Local and regional artists are invited and encouraged to set up and sell their products and art work during these events.

“Thursdays on the Triangle” was originally created through a partnership between Mountain Association for Community Economic Development (MACED), the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce with support from the City of Hazard and the Perry County Community Foundation, but several other organizations have partnered with the event since then. The events are held at the Triangle Park in downtown Hazard on alternating Thursdays.

During the July 7 meeting of the Hazard Rotary Club, Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Betsy Clemons spoke to club members about the Thursdays on the Triangle event. The kickoff event, she said, was originally scheduled to be held on July 1 as one of the first events of the city's Independence Day celebration, however, the event was canceled due to inclement weather. This, said Clemons, allowed for more activities to be added.

“Thursdays on the Triangle, because of the weather last week — it rained so bad — we're doing it next Thursday, July 15, but it's going to be even bigger and better,” said Clemons.

“Save the Children has a national filming crew coming in and they want to film what we're doing with the kids. For the music, the kids that have been taking lessons at the ArtStation, they're going to perform the music,” said Clemons.

“We'll do Appalachian crafts. We're going to have a petting zoo, a story book walk, bring the barn back down that they had at the park. A lot of children's activities plus the Farmer's Market will be going on, Fresh Stop (Market), adult beverages,” she continued. “The city bought a splash pad and we hope it will be installed.”

Clemons said the splash pad is hoped to be installed at the end of the Farmer's Market by the fireplace.

“I hope the weather is good this time, but it's going to be a really cool event,” Clemons said.

This week's Thursday on the Triangle, said local organizers, is going to feature several food and drink vendors, including the Blue Stallion Brewery, Shenanigans and Big Daddy BBQ. Additionally, said local officials, there will be a lot of children's activities, crafts, giveaways and a petting zoo featuring an alpaca, sheep, goats, a mini cow, a pony, a donkey and a kangaroo. Music will be provided by the Appalachian Arts Alliance. All of the regular vendors for the farmer’s market will also be on-site.