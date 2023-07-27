Tim Caldwell was honored Monday night, July 24, at the Hazard City Council meeting, where Mayor "Happy" Mobelini announced Caldwell’s retirement from city service. Caldwell, a dedicated city employee who has served in various roles over 30 years, expressed his enduring support for Hazard.
"It's very emotional," said Mobelini. "It all started when he was about 25; he began his career as a dispatcher. Then he became a firefighter, then he became the fire chief, later he became the state fire instructor, finally serving as the city manager. He's dedicated his entire life to the city. We owe individuals like him a huge debt of gratitude. It's rare for someone to stay with you that long. He's a true public servant to the city of Hazard, and we deeply appreciate him."
"I'm grateful to the city and everyone who’s ever provided me opportunities," said Caldwell. "I'm proud to have been an employee of Hazard for almost 30 years. It's a tough family to leave. I've learned something from every single person. The city's trajectory is nothing but positive, and I hope it continues to move forward. Thank you, everyone, for everything. The community is incredible, and everyone has been wonderful to work with and for."