Recently, $54,000 in grants were awarded to several front line outdoor recreation initiatives across the country, including one organization in Perry County.

Together Outdoors (TO), a coalition of more than 100 outdoor recreation organizations committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the outdoors, announced the nine recipients of its pilot round of grants on Oct. 11.

According to Together Outdoors, 84 proposals requesting a total of $775,000 were submitted for this inaugural grant cycle from a broad range of inclusion-focused initiatives designed to build a more accessible and welcoming outdoor ecosystem. The grant process had the added benefit of highlighting how large the need is to foster more accessible and welcoming outdoor spaces. Funding for the grant program is made possible by contributions from partner organizations including THOR Industries, Airstream and Winnebago Industries Foundation. Airstream generously added another $25,000, more than doubling grant funding to $54,000 during this cycle.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to provide this support for Together Outdoors. The involvement of Airstream and THOR Industries goes back to the very conception of TO, and in addition to the considerable seed money that THOR provided to establish the program, this additional funding from Airstream will allow TO to make more grants to drive awareness and inclusion in ways that benefit all. And we hope that our support will spur others to do the same in our efforts to promote more diversity in outdoor spaces,” said Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream.

This round’s list of selected grantees, all working in unique ways to encourage outdoor participation, consisted of organizations located in Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Virginia. Recipients included:

• Atabey Outdoors is a black, indigenous and people of color-led non-profit organization in Phoenix, Arizona that provides organized outdoor adventures to BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) youth in the area. The Together Outdoors grant will specifically help with capacity building, in addition to the launch of a Junior Outdoor Mentor Program, consisting of three cohorts of 13–17-year-old BIPOC youth who will be trained to become future mentors and leaders to program members as they begin their outdoor journeys.

• Center for Recreation Education Arts Technology and Enterprise (CREATE, Inc.) is a non-profit that provides programs to under served populations within the Middle-Georgia region. Their new program CREATE Outdoor Adventures includes development of a gear library, a demonstration campsite and various outdoors skills and leadership workshops.

• Pathfinders of Perry County is a non-profit citizen action group that promotes community well-being, engagement, outdoor recreation and education in Perry County, Kentucky. The grant from Together Outdoors will support development and implementation of an experiential and environmental education pilot program in partnership with two schools in the community designed to take 20-25 youths from under represented and/or impoverished backgrounds who lack access to recreation opportunities on trips to local trails, state parks and natural areas.

• Bergen County LGBTQ+ Alliance is a non-profit with a mission to advocate for equality and resources for the LGBTQ+ community in Bergen County, NJ. Funding from Together Outdoors will support the creation of an outdoor recreation focused Day Camp launching in summer 2023 for local LGBTQ+ identifying teens.

• Fly Fish NM is a non-profit based in Albuquerque, New Mexico created to provide Fly Fishing opportunities for youth who would otherwise not be able to participate in outdoor fishing experiences due to economic inability, or limited access to the outdoors. Funding from Together Outdoors will support the purchase of fly rod kits for an additional 40-50 future participants and other program costs.

• Hoods to Woods Foundation works to provide free year-round indoor and outdoor snowboarding programs to youth in under served communities in the New York City tri-state area to tackle the lack of diversity in winter sports.

• N8V Trails and Tales is a start-up initiative being developed by Ionah M. Elaine Scully (Cree Métis, Michel First Nation), a doctoral student in Cultural Foundations of Education at Syracuse University focused on indigenous land pedagogy and outdoor recreation. The grant from Together Outdoors will support capacity building, the creation of resources and development of a gear library.

• ParaCliffHangers is a non-profit that empowers people with all types of disabilities through adaptive rock climbing. Funding from Together Outdoors will support the creation of a new chapter in central North Carolina called “NC Triangle PCH,” that will build and foster a local indoor adaptive climbing program, including a dedicated scholarship fund to support entrance and other climbing gym related fees to ensure programming is financially, as well as physically accessible.

• Humble Hikes, a program of the Humble Hustle Company is a Roanoke, Virginia based initiative that aims to expose black youth to the outdoors. The grant from Together Outdoors will specifically support capacity building and providing outdoor recreation trips (hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing, camping, fishing and more) for 20-25 youth per trip, along with collaboration in the Roanoke City Schools for after school programming.

Jenny Williams, a representative of Pathfinders of Perry County, said the grant from Together Outdoors will be used to help their organization increase environmental education within the community, as well as address barriers that prevent people from spending more time outdoors.

“We are really grateful to Together Outdoors for giving us funding so that we can afford to get kids out on the trails that might not have a chance to get out there otherwise,” said Williams. “We know that we live in an area that is surrounded by absolutely beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities yet a lot of the kids who live in this region and a lot of the adults who live in this region really don't have the experience or the time or the habit of getting out and enjoying it.

“One of the biggest barriers that keeps people from getting out to natural areas in our region is transportation so we're really grateful to Together Outdoors for this grant which will allow us to provide some transportation to do four field days,” Williams said.

Of these field days, she said, two will probably be held at the Perry County Park Trails and two will be at other areas such as the Lilley Cornett Woods in Letcher County or the Kingdom Come State Park.

“We have so many areas close to us yet so many people haven't had the time or opportunity to visit those areas and we really hope we can use this Together Outdoors grant to do some environmental education that will encourage kids and grown ups to think about the natural world and what it does for us,” she said.

In addition to allowing Pathfinders to provide community members with the opportunity to explore local and surrounding outdoor recreational areas and receive educational opportunities, Williams said this grant will also allow them to provide mental health relief opportunities. “We know that getting out in nature is one of the most important things we can do for our mental health so we're really happy to be able to provide some opportunities to do that,” she said.

Williams said David Logsdon, an environmental educator, will be the individual providing education during the field days.

Together Outdoors officials said they look forward to cultivating, expanding and sharing the lessons learned about equity and inclusion in philanthropy from this grant process with their coalition and beyond. TO officials said they already have commitments for round two of this grant to roll out next year.

For more information on how TO is working to make the outdoors welcoming for everyone, visit, Togetheroutdoors.com.