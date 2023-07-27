In partnership with Good 360 and Toys for Tots, the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) coordinated a large toy and food giveaway on July 20, at Perry County Central High School's parking lot. This event was a relief effort for those affected by the flood that took place nearly a year ago, ironically, on the same day as their previous giveaway.

A.T. Wilson, Special Projects Coordinator with Toys for Tots said, "This is a toy distribution event, with a partnership with Good 360, in which we provide the toys to Good 360, then Good 360 provides the toys to CAP and then CAP decides the location and the need, then they distribute the toys as needed."

Wilson further shared that they were present during last year's flood.

"We were here last year, the day the rain started for the flood. It was pretty intense, we just didn't realize at the time that it wouldn't stop raining and become that much," said Wilson. "A lot of the tents were destroyed because of the weather. It was a terrible situation and we reached out to several local school systems and donated books for back to school. We’ve increased our efforts to distribute more toys to the local community. We really respect what CAP does, they are second to none, across the nation."

Ben Ridner, the Warehouse Manager at Christian Appalachian Project Operation Sharing in Corbin, detailed the variety of products offered during the giveaway.

"Today we’ve got eight different types of products. We’re giving away stuff like Gatorade, tea, cups, sunscreen, cleaning wipes, candy, cookies, also we're providing toys from Toys for Tots and Good 360," said Ridner.

The event began at 9 a.m. and continued until all supplies were distributed, said Ridner.

"We wanted to come back here due to what happened last year when we were here," he explained. "When it comes to giving these toys away, one smile is worth everything to us. Mother nature took some smiles last year and we’re just trying to give them back if we can."

The giveaway included a team of 80 volunteers from various organizations, including Salvation Army, Save the Children and ROTC, among others. According to Ridner, they were well-prepared to serve the community still in need a year later.

"There are seven or eight different organizations here. Today when we give it all away, we will have given five tractor and trailer loads of product," Ridner said.

Ridner emphasized the significance of their efforts despite the devastation caused by the flood.

"Times are still hard due to the flood, we just wanted to come over and help out where it's needed. We know it's small, but hopefully, we get some smiles to these kids today," said Ridner.