Traffic patterns at Exit 56 on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County have returned to normal after having been significantly altered since May 5 as part of a slide and pavement repair project.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on the parkway has been restored to the proper lanes, the westbound off-ramp at Exit 56 to KY 451 has been reopened and eastbound traffic is no longer required to detour using the exit ramps at the interchange.
The return to normal traffic has occurred ahead of schedule, as the detours, lane shifts and exit ramp closure were anticipated to be in effect for six to eight weeks.
Drivers are reminded that the area, between mile points 56.1 and 57.2 on the parkway, remains an active work zone. Motorists should reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment. A work zone speed limit of 45 mph is in effect through the project area.