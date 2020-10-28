This Saturday is Halloween and many families and community members are preparing to celebrate with trick-or-treating and other activities. As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, local government and health officials encourage people to make safe, smart choices this Halloween.
“We want to encourage everyone to participate and to be safe. We know that COVID cases are on the rise and we still want people to be able to do things, but we've got to do them in a different way,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.
Hazard Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini agreed, stating that if people want to participate, do so safely, or not to go out if they are worried.
“If you feel uncomfortable, don't participate. It's an individual choice,” said Mobelini.
City and county officials are asking that there be no “Trunk-or-Treat” events or “Safe Halloweens” indoors this year and ask that all “Trick-or-Treat” events happen on the night of Halloween. This is done to reduce possible exposure locations and allow more space between families, said officials. Please be mindful to wear masks, socially distance and follow all health and safety guidance, they said.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) has shared guidance online to help people choose fun, low-risk Halloween activities. Among the suggestions, were: at all events and activities, wear a face covering, sanitize hands often and maintain six feet of distance from others; place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table; if you plan to trick-or-treat, do so in family groups in your own neighborhood and avoid congregating in large groups; and consider safer alternatives to trick-or-treating, including virtual Halloween costume contests, drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distancing or a Halloween movie or game night at your home with your family.
Trick-or-treat for Perry County and the City of Hazard will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.