The Kentucky Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Perry County man who pleaded guilty to a 2013 triple murder on the campus of Hazard Community and Technical College.
Dalton Stidham, 27, pleaded guilty in 2014 in connection with the deaths of three people — Caitlyn Cornett (the mother of his son), her uncle Jackie Cornett and her 12-year-old niece Taylor Cornett — all of whom died from injuries suffered in a shooting incident on Jan. 15, 2013.
According to the Court of Appeals opinion issued earlier this month, in a videotaped interview with police after the shooting, Stidham told officers he believed his son was being physically abused while in Caitlyn Cornett’s custody and purchased a gun to “take care of the situation.”
Stidham, the opinion said, then met Caitlyn Cornett in the parking lot of HCTC in Hazard, and shot Caitlyn Cornett, as well as Jackie Cornett and Taylor Cornett, who were in Caitlyn Cornett’s vehicle.
The opinion said that prosecutors and Stidham’s attorneys from the Department of Public Advocacy were in discussions and held a hearing on whether the death penalty would be excluded as a possible penalty in the case in 2014. Stidham, the opinion said, informed the court during the course of the hearing that he wished to plead guilty, accepting the prosecution’s recommendation that he receive three concurrent life sentences without the possibility of parole.
The court, the opinion said, accepted Stidham’s plea and sentenced him in accordance with the agreement.
In 2017, the opinion said, Stidham filed a motion asking to vacate his conviction due to “ineffective assistance” from his attorneys.
“Stidham asserted his trial attorneys were deficient by advising him to enter a guilty plea and avoid a potential death sentence without first securing a ruling on the pending motion to exclude the death penalty due to intellectual disability,” the opinion said. “Stidham further contended his attorneys rendered ineffective assistance by failing to develop an extreme emotional disturbance (EED) defense to the murder charges.”
Perry Circuit Judge William Engle III denied Stidham’s motion, leading to the case coming before the Court of Appeals.
The Court of Appeals, according to the opinion, was not “persuaded” that his attorneys’ advice to accept the plea agreement to avoid the possibility of the death penalty constituted ineffective assistance of counsel.
“Here, counsel was faced with overwhelming evidence of Stidham’s guilt and a potential death sentence,” the Court of Appeals opinion said.
Also, the opinion said, Stidham has presented no evidence that extreme emotional disturbance led to the murder.
“Stidham’s own confession established that he purchased a gun, arranged a meeting with Caitlyn to exchange custody of their son, and then intentionally shot Caitlyn and her family members when they arrived to pick up the child,” the opinion said.
Stidham, according to Kentucky Department of Corrections data, is currently serving his sentence at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty.
