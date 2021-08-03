On July 27, Pulitzer Prize finalist and investigative reporter Alan Maimon, author of “Twilight In Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning,” held a book signing event in downtown Hazard. The event was hosted by the Read Spotted Newt and the Appalachian Arts Alliance, and was held in the ArtStation on Main Street.

While in Hazard, Maimon discussed his book “Twilight In Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning,” which was published in early June. The book, said Maimon, is the account of how a perfect storm of events made a devastating impact on the residents in small Appalachian towns, and how rural distress has expanded over the years. During Tuesday's event, Maimon spoke about the many challenges the area faces that were mentioned in the book.

“I was here during a time of political assassinations which were caused by illegal drug trade by rampant local corruption. I was also here during a time when politics became what it is today,” said Maimon.

In his book, Maimon tells about how when he was fresh off a reporting stint at the New York Times’s bureau in Berlin he was given the assignment late in 2000 to report on life in rural Eastern Kentucky. His editor at the Louisville Courier-Journal told him to cover the region “like a foreign a foreign correspondent would,” said Maimon, and when he arrived at his post in Hazard, he said he felt like an outsider and that he had arrived in an area that was already in the grip of ecological devastation and was about to descend full-bore into the corporate-made epidemic of prescription pain pills.

Maimon said he felt Hazard was also a place where vote-buying and drug-motivated political assassinations were common occurrences.

Maimon said he spent years embedded in Hazard, immersing himself in the cultures, the families and the folkways of Eastern Kentucky, covering stories of every possible description. The result from this time in Hazard, he said, is “Twilight In Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning,” a chronicle of what he witnessed there firsthand, including the intense religious alliances, the bitter political rivalries and the faltering attempts to emerge from the area's century-old coal-based economy. While in Hazard, Maimon said he learned that this was a place suffering from generational struggles that were the result of uniquely American forces.

The book, he said, also tells the story of his return visits to Hazard and the region in subsequent years. Maimon said he has found the area to be struggling with its identity, and said the book makes a plea to the leaders in the region to move past their fixation with coal as a central industry, while at the same time illustrating the perils of allowing local journalism to die out. This, he said, is an intimate portrait of a population forced to stare down multiple types of pernicious forces, some from the past, some the present and others awaiting in the future.

When reading the book, he said, he hopes people are open minded and consider all the factors being brought up. “Twilight comes twice a day; it comes right before dusk and it comes right before dawn. As you read the book I would challenge you to ask yourself which one is it,” said Maimon, explaining that the book could be seen as a complaint of the area's troubles or as a way to start discussing solutions to those problems that have been ongoing.

“What I'm seeing in places like Hazard and Pikeville especially — which I consider to be the unofficial capitols of southeast KY — I'm seeing some really good and interesting and exciting things happening in those places. I think the region would benefit from more of a regional approach,” Maimon said, adding that the progress in Appalachian communities is evident, but they all need to work together to truly make change.

“I think of it as a table. It has four legs, it won't stand if it doesn't have four legs. The four legs of that table are local government — elected honest and smart politicians who have your interests at heart not their own; state government that's responsive — state government that doesn't steer coal severance tax money to reparations at Rupp Arena but towards Martin County to fix the water problems; federal government that shows compassion by passing legislation like the Reclaim Act and much needed reform in rewarding black lung benefits to those that deserve them,” said Maimon. “The fourth leg is you; the fourth leg is the people, the foundation.

“On the table I sort of see a jigsaw puzzle of all the different pieces — tourism, the arts, all these things that none of which alone is going to create the type of economic development that will allow the region to fulfill its potential but by being pieced together like a jigsaw puzzle we start getting somewhere,” he said. “Good people need to be sitting at the table, people with vision need to be sitting at the table.”

The book is currently available on Amazon and at the Read Spotted Newt. To purchase a copy of “Twilight In Hazard: An Appalachian Reckoning,” please visit either the Read Spotted Newt in downtown Hazard or visit Amazon.