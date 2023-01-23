Two Perry County men were arrested on drug trafficking charges in separate traffic stops which occurred on Jan. 14.

According to an arrest citation written by Hazard Police Officer Jordan Childers, at approximately 1 a.m. he observed a 2022 Chevrolet S10 on Memorial Drive which had two passengers who weren’t wearing seat belts.

Childers wrote that, when he approached the vehicle, he could smell marijuana coming from inside.

One of the passengers, Childers wrote, was placed under arrests on warrants, at which time he asked the driver — Kayland Ray Miller, 24, of Redbud Lane, Hazard — and the passenger to step out of the vehicle.

Upon a search of the vehicle, Childers wrote, he located bags of marijuana weighing a total of 4.7 grams, a baggie of meth weighing approximately 14.5 grams, as well as various drug paraphernalia and cash. Miller, the citation said, admitted the items were all his.

Miller was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.

The second arrest, court documents show, occurred when Kentucky State Police Trooper Patrick Bailey conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck in which Felix Lewis Jr., 54, of Memory Mountain Lane, Bulan, was a passenger.

Bailey wrote that he recognized Lewis from a residential search warrant recently served at Lewis’ residence in which police found illegal drugs and firearms.

The citation said Bailey obtained permission to search the vehicle and asked everyone to exit, at which time each of the occupants were patted down.

Before patting down Lewis, Bailey wrote, Lewis voluntarily pulled out two bottles containing approximately 180 suspected Xanax, as well as cases containing suspected methamphetamine.

The citation said Bailey located a .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat which Lewis admitted was his. In addition, Bailey wrote, he found several plastic baggies and a large amount of cash.

Lewis was lodged in the jail on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.