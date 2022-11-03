Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in separate cases recently.
According to court documents, the first case was launched just before 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 when Kentucky State Police went to the Hilltop Lodge Motel at Dawahare Drive, Hazard, to serve warrants against Brian Fugate, 36, of Krypton Lick Branch Road, Hazard.
According to the citation written by KSP Trooper Matthew Day, during a search of Fugate’s motel room, officers found approximately 1 pound of a brown substance believed to be fentanyl, 1 pound of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and more than 4 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine.
Day wrote that troopers also found a set of digital scales, a pistol and a large assortment of U.S. currency.
Fugate was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated trafficking (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in marijuana.
The second arrest occurred a few hours later when, Day wrote, trooper executed a search warrant at the Gregory Branch Road, Hazard, residence of Sherry Spencer, 45.
During the execution of the warrant, Day wrote, troopers located and seized approximately 6 ounces of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a pistol and U.S. currency.
Spencer was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.