Two people were indicted by a federal grand jury recently on charges that they were involved in a conspiracy to illegally distribute oxycodone in Perry and Fayette counties.
According to the indictment filed May 26, between March 2019 and May 2 of this year, Larry Marrioneaux, 28, of Clinton Township, Mich., and Cleveland Bennett, age and address unavailable, conspired together to distribute a quantity of oxycodone pills. Marrioneaux was also indicted on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone.
Bennett was also indicted on two charges of distribution of a quantity of oxycodone pills, a charge of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
According to an affidavit filed in the case against Marrioneaux by the FBI special agent investigating the case, in March, two controlled purchases of oxycodone were made from Marrioneaux at the Perry County residence of an unnamed co-conspirator.
On March 10, the affidavit said, officers with the FBI HEAT Task Force and Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at the Perry County residence and found approximately 1,736 oxycodone pills, $53,573 in cash, six firearms and other items.
During the course of the investigation, the affidavit said, officers identified Marrioneaux as a source for the pills coming into the area.
According to the indictment, if convicted, the most serious of the charges the duo faces carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years or 30 years if they have a prior felony drug conviction.
Marrioneaux is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and a warrant has been issued for Bennett’s arrest, court documents show.