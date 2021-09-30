Two people were arrested recently on felony drug trafficking charges after separate incidents in Perry County.

According to court documents, the first incident happened on Sept. 16 after the Hazard Police Department received a call reporting a single-vehicle collision on Ky. 15 North near the Exxon gas station.

Hazard PD Officer Timothy Gross wrote in an arrest citation that, upon arriving on scene, he made contact with the driver, Benjamin A. Bowling, 38, of Runway Avenue, Hazard, who appeared to be intoxicated. Gross wrote that he was unable to conduct field sobriety tests due to Bowling complaining of a neck and back injury and he was transported from the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Gross wrote that Lt. John Holbrook observed a baggie containing a crystal-like substance in the floorboard of Bowling’s

vehicle, and deployed his K9 unit, who indicated there were illegal substances present in Bowling’s vehicle.

During a subsequent search, Gross wrote, officers found a container which had more of the crystal-like substance, believed to be methamphetamine, in it, as well as multiple pipes, scales, syringes and a pill bottle which contained an unknown liquid. A quantity of marijuana was also found, the citation said.

Bowling was cited on charges of DUI, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and ordered to appear in court.

The second arrest, according to court documents, occurred when an officer with the Kentucky State Police Special Ops unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Ky. 15 north on Sept. 24 and found that Antwan Beason, 28, address unknown, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Beason, the citation said, is a known drug dealer and the officer had obtained information that Beason was bringing drugs from Louisville to Hazard to sell them.

A K9 unit, the citation said, alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Beason was placed under arrest on a warrant, the citation said, at which time an officer informed him he would further charges if he did not disclose any drugs or substances he had on his presence.

Beason, the citation said, retrieved a large bag of suspected methamphetamine from his pants, as well as a baggie of white pills from his shirt and another two baggies from his belly button.

Beason was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.