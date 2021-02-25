Two men are facing charges including trafficking in methamphetamine after recent incidents in Perry County.

According to court documents, the first arrest occurred on Jan. 30, as Kentucky State Police Trooper Matthew Day was patrolling on Ky. 15 and saw a 2010 Pontiac G6 pulling onto Ky. 15 in which the passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

Day wrote in the citation that the vehicle’s registration was expired and he conducted a traffic stop. Day, the citation said, informed the passenger, Ronald Fortney, 47, of Jones Road, Dwale, that he had an active warrant and placed Fortney under arrest.

During a subsequent search, the citation said, Day discovered several small plastic baggies, as well as a baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, on Fortney’s person. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine, Day wrote, was approximately 30 grams.

Day wrote that he asked Fortney if he had anything else on his person, adding that if he had any drugs on his person, he could be charged with promoting contraband in the jail. Fortney, the citation said, told the trooper he had a meth pipe, which Day said he would retrieve at the jail because it was in Fortney’s pants.

Once at the Kentucky River Regional Jail, the citation said, jail personnel found 11 oxycodone pills on his person.

Fortney was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates, two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband.

Court documents said the second arrest occurred on Feb. 10 when Hazard Police Officer Doug Ashley observed a vehicle with expired plates being driven on Ky. 15. The vehicle, the citation said, then failed to use a turn signal to specify a lane change and Ashley conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, ultimately identified as Clifton Plowman, 37, of Upper Second Creek Road, Hazard, attempted to give Ashley a false name and Social Security number, the officer wrote.

Ashley wrote that Plowman pulled his shirt out of his pants, at which time two baggies popped out, one of which landed in the hands of assisting Officer Jimmy Perkins.

Plowman, the citation said, admitted that everything in the vehicle was his and he knew it was there. In addition to approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine, the citation said, officers found suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana and what appeared to be suboxone pills.

In addition, the citation said, officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

Plowman told the officers he was in violation of probation and possibly had a warrant — both were confirmed.

Plowman was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, two counts), giving an officer false identifying information, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense) and traffic charges.