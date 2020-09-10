Two Perry County men were charged this week with trafficking in methamphetamine in separate incidents.

The first arrest, according to court documents, came after Hazard Police Officer Timothy Gross conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Explorer on Ky. 15 in Hazard on Sept. 6.

Gross wrote in the arrest citation that he recognized the driver as Samuel L. Easterling, 49, of Right Branch of Spencer Fork Road, Chavies, who he knew had a license suspended due to a DUI charge.

When officers activated their emergency equipment, Gross wrote, they could see Easterling moving around inside his vehicle and noted Easterling did not immediately pull over.

After he stopped, Gross wrote, Easterling was placed under arrest for driving on a DUI-suspended license and the vehicle was searched. During the search, the citation said, officers found a sandwich baggie containing multiple pre-packaged baggies containing a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as a substance believed to be marijuana.

Gross wrote that he also located a set of digital scales in the vehicle and weighed the substance believed to be methamphetamine. The total weight, he wrote, was 25.9 grams.

Easterling was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of driving on a DUI-suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second or greater offense, possession of marijuana and traffic charges.

The second arrest, court documents show, occurred on Sept. 7, when Kentucky State Police Trooper Patrick Bailey and Trooper Caudill attempted to serve a warrant on Jerry L. Adams, 38, of Ground Hog Hollow, Bulan.

Bailey wrote that troopers made contact with Adams’ family members who told the officers they had not seen Adams in a couple of days.

Troopers, Bailey wrote, observed an extension cord running from Adams’ mother’s residence to what appeared to be an abandoned house nearby. Family members told the troopers that there “shouldn’t be” anyone living inside the abandoned residence, but then Adams’ uncle told them it was his residence but he no longer lived there.

Bailey wrote that the uncle gave troopers permission to search the residence, During the search, Bailey wrote, troopers pulled away a blanket that was being used to cover a closet area and discovered Adams hiding.

Troopers, the citation said, gave Adams loud commands to show his hands, but Adams refused to comply and began to move his hands around while they were behind his back and out of view of the officers. Bailey wrote that he deployed his taser to gain compliance and placed Adams under arrest.

A search of the residence, the citation said, led to troopers finding glass smoking pipes, numerous clear plastic baggies and a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Adams was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second or greater offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and menacing.