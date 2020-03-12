Two Hazard men were arrested March 5 on charges linked to the alleged attempted murder of a female victim.
Court documents show Chris Ritchie, 36, and Terry Velasco, 52, both of Hazard, were arrested on a charge of attempted murder. According to the documents, John Holbrook, of the Hazard Police Department, said that, on March 4, Ritchie committed the offense of attempted murder with the intent to cause the death of a female victim by shooting a handgun at the victim’s vehicle, striking it in the left trunk area directly behind the driver’s side.
The victim, documents said, advised that Ritchie originally blocked her car in, got out of his vehicle and pointed the gun at her and she sped off. Ritchie, court documents said, then chased her in a vehicle and fired the round while being behind her. Holbrook said in the court documents that Velasco chased the victim down in a vehicle and tried to run her off the road. Velasco then got behind the victim while a passenger, Ritchie, fired shots at the vehicle and one of the shots hit the rear of the vehicle with the intent to kill the victim on the driver’s side, court documents said.
Both Velasco and Ritchie appeared in Perry County District Court for their arraignment on March 10. Both are currently being lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
