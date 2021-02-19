Two Hazard men were recently indicted by a grand jury in Perry County.
According to court documents, in Aug. 2020, Jimmy Combs, 61, and Henry Sizemore, 58, both of Hazard, committed theft of more than $500 when they allegedly took cattle gates with a padlock and chain that belonged to AEP Transmission. The two individuals also committed the offense of receiving stolen property under $10,000 when they received and retained two batteries worth more than $500 that belonged to Diversified Oil and Gas.
In a citation by Trooper Matt Gayheart, of the Kentucky State Police Post 13, Gayheart wrote that, in August, KSP Post 13 received a call from Mark Wallace, with Diversified Oil and Gas claiming that a tracker battery was stolen from a gas well on Polly Hollow. Wallace, said Gayheart, informed KSP that he was tracking the battery and it was showing up as being located on a strip job road off of Jack’s Branch Road. Gayheart said he met up with Wallace and the two drove to the battery’s location.
Gayheart’s citation said they drove approximately 0.2 mile up a gravel road and observed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck facing down hill with two male individuals inside. Gayheart said he detained the males. In the bed of the truck in plain view, Gayheart said, was the tracker battery, a 12v Duracell battery used in the meter base of the gas well and two cattle gates still chained and locked folded on top on one another.
Combs claimed that he and Sizemore had been riding around the strip job and had gotten lost, said Gayheart, and claimed that they knew nothing about the battery being in the truck. Combs, said the citation, claimed that he thought one of Sizemore’s friends had sold him the cattle gates and that they had not stolen anything. Both men, said the citation, were arrested and lodged at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Combs appeared for arraignment on Feb. 4, and Sizemore is scheduled for arraignment on April 29.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.