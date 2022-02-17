Recently, several individuals were indicted by a Perry County Grand Jury. Among those indicted were Farmer Caudill, 46, of Viper, and Shelly L. Caudill, 31, Vicco, on charges relating to an alleged attempted theft from a local church using forged checks.
According to court documents, in Nov. 2021, Farmer Caudill allegedly knowingly possessed a forged check in the amount of $100 on the account of First Presbyterian Church. Shelly Caudill, stated the indictment, allegedly knowingly possessed a forged check in the amount of $1,800 and a forged check in the amount of $4,200 on the account of First Presbyterian Church.
Farmer Caudill was charged with and indicted on the charge of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and Shelly L. Caudill was charged with and indicted for second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument (two counts).
Both individuals are scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County Circuit Court on April 28. Both Farmer Caudill and Shelly Caudill are ordered not to be within 500 feet of the First Presbyterian Church.