Two Perry County men were recently indicted on robbery related charges related to an incident which allegedly occurred in Oct. 2017.
Joshua Smith, 30, of Hazard, and James Edward Plowman, 50, of Vicco, were each recently indicted on three charges, including first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fraudulent use of a credit card after being reported lost/stolen under $500 within six months.
According to court documents, in Oct. 2017, Smith and Plowman allegedly committed these offenses when they restrained Larry King by using physical force and caused injury to him during the course of committing a theft or robbery. The indictment said the two then allegedly used King’s card in the amount of $150.
Smith’s and Plowman’s bail is set in the amount of $25,000 each, and they are both scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on Dec. 19.
Both were ordered to not have contact with the victim or each other.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
