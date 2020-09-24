Two people were recently indicted for charges relating to an assault and robbery that were allegedly committed earlier this month.
According to court documents, in early September, Christopher Cole, 32, of Littcarr, and Angela Vanover, 48, of Hazard, wantonly caused serious physical injury to a male victim when they robbed him, and stole his vehicle while he tried to prevent it. The victim, said the indictment, was on his vehicle in an attempt to prevent Cole and Vanover from stealing it. While armed with a handgun, Cole pointed the gun at the victim forcing him to jump off of the vehicle, said the indictment. Vanover, stated the indictment, rolled the victim's hand up in the window and aided Cole while he was armed with a handgun forcing the victim to jump off.
Vanover was previously found guilty for charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree possession of controlled substances (two counts) on Jan. 23. Additionally, court documents said, Cole was indicted in a separate case for charges committed in February, when he allegedly took a cell phone worth more than $500 that belonged to a female victim.
Cole was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking $500 or more. Vanover was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Both Cole and Vanover are scheduled to appear for arraignment in Perry County Circuit Court on Sept. 24.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
