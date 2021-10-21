Two individuals were recently indicted by a Perry County grand jury on charges related to the trafficking and possession of controlled substances, among other charges.
Ricky L. Logan, 46, of Hazard, was indicted and is facing the charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication. In the same case, Edward Grigsby, 43, of Fisty, was indicted and faces charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance more than two grams and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
According to court documents, in Nov. 2020, Ricky Logan and Edward Grigsby received and retained a 9 mm short rifle knowing it to have been stolen. Additionally, Grigsby knowingly and unlawfully possessed a rifle after having been convicted of a felony. Logan, said the indictment, possessed fentanyl and methamphetamine, and Grigsby possessed methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intent to sell. Logan and Grigsby allegedly threw baggies of controlled substances down on the ground in order to conceal them and prevent being charged, said documents. Logan, stated the indictment, appeared under the influence of intoxicating substances in a public place.
Arraignment is scheduled in Perry County Circuit Court for Dec. 16 for both Logan and Grigsby.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.