Officials said that, in an incident last month, two inmates assaulted a guard, stole his keys and escaped the Kentucky River Regional Jail. This month, the two men charged with committing the assault and escape were recently indicted on charges related to the incident.
John Miller, 39, of Hazard, was recently indicted on three charges including first-degree escape, third-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender. Carl Engle, 54, of Hazard, was also indicted for three charges related to the escape, including first-degree escape, third-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
According to court documents, in September, Miller and Engle used force against, and assaulted, Deputy Jailer Carl Sizemore in order to escape KRRJ. Both men allegedly committed these charges within five years of previous guilty convictions.
In addition to the escape charges, Engle was indicted for eight other charges allegedly committed this year, including second-degree assault, menacing, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Engle’s indictment states that in August, Engle allegedly burglarized the home of Mary Noble, and damaged Noble’s house door, garage door and clothes in excess of $1,000. Engle was yelling, screaming, cussing and causing alarm to the residents in the area, the indictment said. When law enforcement responded, Engle, the indictment said, allegedly assaulted Officer Joseph Nantz by hitting him and kicking him in the chest, breaking his sternum and ribs. Engle made a stance and clinched his fists at Deputy Mullins, knowingly disobeyed Mullins’s directions to stop in an attempt to elude police and fought with, and fled from, Officer Nantz to avoid being arrested, said the indictment. All of these crimes were allegedly committed within five years of Engle being judged guilty in Sept. 2015.
Miller’s bail is set in the amount of $150,000, and he is scheduled to appear before Perry Circuit Court for his arraignment Oct. 24. Engle’s bail is set in the amount of $75,000, and he is scheduled to appear before Perry Circuit Court for his arraignment on Dec. 19. Miller and Engle are not to have any form of contact or communication with Deputy Carl Sizemore.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
