Two Perry County men were recently indicted on drug related charges in unrelated cases.

Callaway Combs, 40, of Hazard, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

In Nov. 2020, court documents said, Combs allegedly possessed methamphetamine, fentanyl and buprenorphine, and appeared at the Family Dollar store under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Combs’s arraignment is scheduled for July 9 in Perry Circuit Court.

Jason Moore, 41, of Viper, was indicted on charges including first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), giving officers false identifying information, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and drug paraphernalia.

In May 2020, Moore possessed heroin with the intent to sell, stated court documents. Moore, said the indictment, allegedly gave Trooper Baker the wrong social security number in order to prevent being charged and refused to be arrested and assaulted Trooper Baker. Moore, said the indictment, took an aggressive stance and yelled that he was not going to jail, and disobeyed Trooper Baker’s direction to stop running. Additionally, said the indictment, Moore yelled and engaged in a fight with Trooper Baker in a public place and struck Baker with his fist. Moore also attempted to place a baggie with controlled substances behind Baker’s rear seat in order to prevent being charged and possessed a needle used to ingest controlled substances.

Moore’s arraignment is set for July 8 in Perry Circuit Court.

Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.