Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their property from the July floods have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline is Friday, Oct. 28, to apply for FEMA assistance for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the July floods can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, or other federal benefits.

Survivors who sign up with the American Red Cross or other organizations are not automatically eligible for federal disaster assistance. You must apply with FEMA to be considered.

Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance in the following ways:

• Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center, visit fema.gov/drc

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as a video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service

• Apply online by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

• Use the FEMA mobile app

If you have been asked to complete a disaster loan application from the U.S. Small Business Administration, please complete it as soon as possible. If SBA does not offer you a low interest loan, you may be eligible for additional FEMA grant assistance to replace essential household items, replace or repair a damaged vehicle, cover storage expenses, or meet other disaster-related needs.

The deadline for survivors to apply for an SBA disaster loan is Oct. 28.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA website at, sba.gov/disaster. Applicants can visit a disaster recovery center, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at, 800-659-2955, or email, disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage-related expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

For official information on the Kentucky flooding recovery, visit, fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at, facebook.com/fema.