U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Perry County Central High School and Roy G. Eversole Elementary in Hazard on Jan. 19.

During the visit, he met with school officials and students to discuss the successes and opportunities of the Promise Neighborhood grants with the help of Partners for Rural Impact.

“Not only do I want to hear from you on how to do a better job supporting rural communities, I want to hear more examples of how the Promise Neighborhood money is being used to give more opportunities to students,” said Cordona.

Cardona was greeted at PCCHS by school faculty and local officials and was then given a tour of the facilities, including the school's computer lab equipped with Virtual Reality headsets, where he observed students participating in cutting-edge learning techniques at the school.

“What you’re doing, the opportunities you’re providing your students, the way you’re using the partnership, is setting up an example we want to replicate across the country, not just in rural America,” said Cordona.

During a discussion with school and local officials at the Federal Center Building on the Hazard Community and Technical College campus, Cardona discussed the importance of providing proper support for rural communities, but also to find the ways in which rural communities thrive and using it as an example for other areas in the country.

“I’ve had such a wonderful visit today,” said Cordona. “It started off with three year olds, sitting down making bead necklaces. It doesn’t get better than that. However ,the examples of what’s happening at the elementary school with the support of the Promise Neighborhood grant, and when I went to the high school and I saw pathways that students have because of the collaboration that is happening, honestly you know, we can talk about the needs of rural communities, but I’m here to see the assets you have, and how you can be a leading example to the rest of the country.”

Cordona said that, during the pandemic, rural communities did not receive the same amount of attention to their needs as larger communities received.

“When the pandemic hit, we were all hit. Some places were hit harder than others. Some places got a lot of attention. But the rural needs didn’t get the same level of attention that I think that it should have,” said Cordona.

Cordona said he wanted to take ideas on how to better serve rural communities to help their educational system thrive and lead the way back to Washington, D.C.

“I want to hear what we can do at the federal level to be better at listening and to take into account the specific and unique challenges that might be present as we think about improving education for students and giving them opportunities to not only thrive but lead the country and lead the world, that’s where we’re going and I want to make sure that your kids have a front seat on that ride,” said Cordona.

Among those with Cordona speaking at the discussion held at HCTC was Geoffery Canada, the president of Harlem’s Children's Zone, who said he did not want rural communities to feel forgotten.

“I think one of the most critical things is that communities often feel forgotten,” Canada said. “They feel like nobody cares, no one’s there. The only time they show up is when there is a flood or a tornado. I think this is the federal government saying we hear you; we see you and we want to be your partners here in your efforts to support your children and your families.”

Cordona said the needs in rural communities are often greater and their presence is validation that they see and hear Hazard.

“We at the federal government need to do a better job at supporting rural communities,” he said. “My presence here is to not only say that we see you and hear you, but we love what you’re doing and we want to lift it up, because others can learn from you.”