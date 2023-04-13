The University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health (UK CERH) recently hosted an open house and three ribbon-cutting ceremonies to announce three new programs that are available to support the advancement of rural health in Kentucky.

On April 10, local leaders and community partners gathered with healthcare representatives at the UK CERH in celebration of the center opening three new programs – the Appalachian Center for Assistive Technology (ACAT); North Fork Valley Community Health Center Systems Integrated Modeling and Simulation (SIMS) Lab; and the Kentucky Homeplace Community Health Worker Training Center (CHW-TC).

Those in attendance were able to tour the facility, learn about programs and hear from several leaders including:

• Dr. Frances Feltner, director of UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health;

• Mace Baker, director of Kentucky Homeplace;

• Keisha Hudson, rural project manager at UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health;

• Dr. Patrick Kitzman, professor of UK College of Health Sciences;

• Dr. Wanda Taylor, residency director at UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center; and

• Dr. Key Douthitt, medical director at UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center.

All three of the new programs that were celebrated during the event, said UK CERH officials, will support the advancement of rural health in Perry County and across the state.

Appalachian Center for Assistive Technology (ACAT)

The ACAT provides assistive technology demonstrations and consultation, a short-term AT loan locker, maker space, workforce training and refurbishing. ACAT serves eastern Kentucky and is a part of the Kentucky Assistive Technology Service Network. ACAT is the newest of four programs at UK CERH that all work together to help individuals impacted by disabilities to live independently.

The other programs are:

Project CARAT (Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology), a community outreach and service-learning program that refurbishes and distributes assistive technology and durable medical equipment;

CARAT-TOP (Coordinating and Assisting the Reuse of Assistive Technology- Together One Priority), which engages local high school students of all abilities for skill development in community accessibility assessment, used medical equipment refurbishing, adapting toys and more; and

“Toys with a Purpose,” a collaboration that provides free adapted toys to individual families through an online lending library.

Kentucky Homeplace Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Center

Kentucky Homeplace is a well-established community health worker program of the UK CERH. It has been recognized at the local, state and national level as a community health worker (CHW) model that works. The Kentucky Homeplace training curriculum consists of 40 didactic training hours. It is built upon nearly three decades of experience and is recognized by the state of Kentucky to qualify learners to apply for CHW certification. The new CHW training center provides a proven curriculum, experienced instructors and a modern, state of the art learning space.

Beginning in 2024, all CHWs seeking certification at the state level from the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s Office of Community Health Workers, through the training track, must undergo an approved tier-1 Community Health Worker Training. Kentucky Homeplace is currently one of two existing tier-1 training sites in the state. Kentucky Homeplace trains CHW certification candidates from across the Commonwealth.

The training center will enable the UK CERH to offer CHW training to more individuals, including those who participate in a new CHW workforce initiative called ELEVATE CHWs. ELEVATE provides initial training and apprenticeship opportunities to adult learners who want to become CHWs, as well as high school students who pursue the CHW certification while earning dual college and high school academic credit. Advanced CHW training will also be provided to existing CHWs that will enable them to up skill into special areas like mental health first aid, chronic disease self-management and other areas as needed to meet the needs of the community.

“There has just become a really big increase in the need for community health workers, so they established this training center and they will train community health workers using the Kentucky Homeplace Training curriculum,” said UK CERH Rural Project Manager Beth Bowling.

Systems Integrated Modeling and Simulation (SIMS) Lab

The SIMS lab provides immersive training experiences for healthcare practitioners and learners. It consists of a broad range of equipment that allows learners to practice hands-on skills including joint injections, suturing, chest tube placement, central line placement and much more. The SIMS lab also includes an adult patient simulator, which is a realistic appearing adult manikin that is designed for high-

quality simulation training in basic to advanced medical procedures. The lab also provides opportunities for clinical team development and patient case management.

The SIMS lab is the first of its kind to be developed for the UK Family and Community Residency Program residency program. It will enable the residency program at the UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center, located in Hazard, to continue to provide high-quality training for future family medicine physicians.