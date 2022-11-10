The Perry County Clerk's Office has released the unofficial results for the Nov. 8 general election. The following results are for Perry County ballots only, and are considered unofficial until verified by election officials.

According to 2022 election results from the Perry County Clerk's Office, 5,212 people in Perry County, or 69.85 percent, voted for Rand Paul (R) for U.S. Senate, while 2,250 people, or 30.15 percent, voted for Charles Booker (D).

For the U.S. representative of the 5th District, 6,012 people, or 80.51 percent, voted for Harold “Hal” Rogers (R), and 1,455 people, or 19.49 percent, voted for Conor Halbleib (D).

A total of 5,950 people, or 79.71 percent, of Perry County voters chose Brandon D. Smith (R) as state senator for the 30th District, while 1,515 people, or 20.29 percent, voted for Sid Allen (D). In the race for state representative for the 84th District, 5,179 people, or 69.12 percent, voted for Chris Fugate (R), and 2,314 people, or 30.88 percent, voted for Theresa Napier Combs (D).

Lonnie Douglas Adams (R) won the race for property valuation administrator with 3,722 votes, or 50.38 percent, while his opponent John Epperson (D) received 3,666 votes, or 49.62 percent.

There were three candidates for the Perry County attorney position — Derek Jorge Campbell (R) who received 2,993 votes, or 40.48 percent of votes cast; Jonathan Wilder (D) who received 2,774 votes, or 37.52 percent of votes cast; and Sam R. Collins (I) who received 1,627 votes, or 22 percent of votes cast.

Wayne Napier (R) received the highest amount of votes for the Perry County clerk race, receiving 5,656 votes, or 75.22 percent, while his opponent Scottie Sandlin (D) received 1,863 votes, or 24.78 percent.

The Perry sheriff position was won by Joe Engle (D) with 4,971 votes, or 66.63 percent of votes cast. His opponent, Tony Vaughn (R), received 2,490 votes, or 33.37 percent of votes.

A total of 4,475 people, or 59.41 percent, voted for Minor B. Allen (R) in the race for Perry jailer, and 3,058 people, or 40.59 percent, voted Eunice Howard (D).

Wayne E. Bowling (R) won the Perry County coroner’s race with 4,815 votes, or 64.19 percent, while Jeffrey Allen Combs (D) received 2,686 votes, or 35.81 percent.

Jimmy Lou Spencer (D) won the position of magistrate of District 1 with 1,507 votes, or 54.82 percent of votes cast, and his opponent Rick Wooton (R) received 1,242 votes, or 45.18 percent. In the race for constable in District 1 was won by Harold “Hal” Dixon (R) who received 1,347 votes, or 50.51 percent. His opponent, Brad Stidham (D), received 1,320 votes, or 49.49 percent.

Ronald D. Combs (D) won magistrate of District 2 with 1,356 votes, or 58.47 percent, while his opponent Wes Callahan (R) had 963 votes, or 41.53 percent.

A total of 1,011 votes, or 43 percent of votes cast, went for Michael “Chubb” Lewis (R) for the position of magistrate of District 3, while 1,340 votes, or 57 percent, were received by Clayton Church (D). The position of constable for District 3 was won by Eugene “Buck” Fields (D) with 1,319 votes, or 57.80 percent, while his opponent, Jamie Turner (R) received 963 votes, or 42.20 percent of votes.

B. Cody Goehring won the position of district judge for the 33rd District, receiving 4,338 votes, or 67.02 percent, while his opposition Sheila Clemons received 2,135 votes, or 32.98 percent.

Two candidates ran for the Perry County Board of Education position for the 4th District; Johnny Feltner who received 570 votes, or 51.72 percent, and Maggie Jo Creech, who received 532 votes, or 48.28 percent. For the race of Hazard Independent School District Board of Education, there were three candidates and the top two vote getters took seats. 514 people, or 33.20 percent, voted for Dennis R. Smith; 460 people, or 29.72 percent, voted Colin “Cokie” Cox; and 574 people, or 37.08 percent, voted for Michael C. Sims.

Also on the ballot were two constitutional amendments. The first received 3,116 votes, or 52.32 percent, for “Yes” leaving 2,840 votes, or 47.68 percent, voting “No.”

On the second constitutional amendment, 3,864 people, or 58.18 percent, voted “Yes” and 2,778 people, or 41.82 percent, voted “No.”