On Sept. 3, Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced updated re-opening guidelines for Perry County schools and athletics

“The original guidance from the ‘Healthy at School’ document stated that students could lower their masks when seated and six feet apart. Due to the increase in cases over the last few weeks, that guidance has changed,” said Jett in the online statement. “As of today (Sept. 3), all students and staff will be required to wear masks anytime they are in the building or on a bus.

“The Department for Public Health thinks this mitigation technique will greatly reduce the possibility of spreading the virus,” said Jett. “Hopefully as the cases decrease, students and staff will be permitted to lower the masks when seated and six feet apart.”

The sports guidance, Jett said in the statement, is only relevant to the fall sports teams which will include cross country, field hockey, football, golf, soccer and volleyball.

Most of the guidance related to this, he said, is a local decision in conjunction with the local health department. “(Kentucky River Health Department Director) Scott Lockard has been very helpful in reviewing our plan and providing additional guidance to help keep our student athletes, staff, fans and community members safe,” said Jett.

The following changes have been made to the guidelines, and will be expected to be followed for all sporting events: decreased crowd size to no more than 50 percent; all spectators will have to sign in and do temperature checks; all spectators must wear a mask during the entire event; individuals/families must practice social distancing guidelines (seated six feet apart); pictures will be taken of the bleachers once spectators are seated to assist with contact tracing if needed; and the schools are attempting to develop a way for tickets to be purchased online for all events.

In addition to those updated guidelines, Jett said in an effort to protect all extra-curricular seasons, the Perry County schools are not going to allow support groups such as cheerleading, band and ROTC to participate in the fall sports at this time.

“Hopefully, when we have had a couple of events and if the cases decrease we can bring the support groups back. This will give those groups a better chance of having a marching band season and cheer competitions,” said Jett.

Jett said school officials plan to stream as many games and competitions as possible live through Facebook. If anyone has any questions or concerns, contact Jett at, jonathan.jett@perry.kyschools.us.