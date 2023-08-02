U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced July 20 the availability of grants to help communities repair essential community facilities damaged by presidentially declared disasters in 2022.

According to a statement from the USDA, the agency is making up to $50 million in grant funding available nationwide through the Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants Program, which received supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

“The Biden-Harris administration and USDA stand ready to deploy every resource we have available to help families and individuals rebuild their lives and their communities,” said Carew. “The assistance I'm announcing today will help rural communities across the commonwealth have the resources they need to repair essential community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022. Under the leadership of President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary Vilsack, USDA remains committed to helping America’s rural communities build back better by making rural infrastructure — including vital community facilities — more resilient in the face of increasingly severe floods, wildfires, hurricanes and other risks.”

Eligible entities may apply to receive up to 75 percent of total project costs to help repair community facilities that were damaged by natural disasters in 2022. Eligible organizations include public bodies, federally recognized Indian Tribes and community-based nonprofits.

Funds may be used to:

• Repair essential community facilities,

• Replace damaged equipment or vehicles,

• Purchase new equipment to undertake repairs.

Applications for Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants will be accepted on a continual basis until all funds are exhausted. There is no minimum or maximum grant limit per project.

The following Kentucky counties have 2022 presidentially declared disaster areas:

Boyd County

Breathitt County

Carter County

Casey County

Christian County

Clay County

Cumberland County

Floyd County

Green County

Harlan County

Johnson County

Knott County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Leslie County

Letcher County

Lincoln County

Magoffin County

Martin County

Owsley County

Perry County

Pike County

Powell County

Taylor County

Whitley County

Wolfe County

For more information on how to apply, call, (859) 224-7336, or visit, https://www.rd.usda.gov/contact-page/kentucky-contacts.