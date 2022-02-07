On Jan. 26, Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced that USDA is investing $434,500 to improve essential community facilities across 10 rural Kentucky counties, including Perry County. This announcement is part of a larger $1 billion announcement made benefitting 48 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

The 10 rural Kentucky counties selected to receive funding to improve community facilities include Cumberland County, Breathitt County, Owsley County, Estill County, Bracken County, Menifee County, Garrard County, Hart County, Letcher County and Perry County.

The Cumberland County Fiscal Court will use a $34,900 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase a new truck for the county’s Emergency Management Services. The truck will be equipped with first aid equipment, firefighter gear and equipment, a drone for search and rescue and other equipment, as well as a methamphetamine tech bag and Narcan to treat opioid misuse.

Two organizations in Breathitt County received funding. The Watts-Caney Volunteer Fire Department in Breathitt County will use a $42,200 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase a commercial vehicle equipped with advanced life support gear. The vehicle will be used to assist on emergency calls and those requiring advanced life support. The Breathitt County Water District also received funding, and will use a $39,800 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a utility truck for the water district.

Two Owsley County organizations also received funds for improvements. The city of Booneville in Owsley County will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase two vehicles for the Water and Sewer departments. These vehicles will be used for maintenance, both preventative and emergency. The Owsley County Fiscal Court was also selected to receive funding from the USDA, and will use a $25,200 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a public safety vehicle.

The Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital LLC, located in Estill County, will use a $9,900 Community Facilities Disaster Grant to purchase a vehicle to provide courier services for the hospital staff.

The city of Augusta, located in Bracken County, will use a $32,800 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a vehicle equipped with radar for the city’s police department.

The Menifee County Fiscal Court will use a $19,300 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a new vehicle for the Menifee County Sheriff’s Office.

The city of Lancaster, in Garrard County, will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase two vehicles for the city’s police department.

The Hart County Ambulance Service Taxing District will use a $50,000 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a new ambulance for the ambulance service to replace an older, unreliable vehicle.

The city of Jenkins (in Letcher County) will use a $36,900 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a vehicle with K-9 equipment for the city’s police department.

The Perry County Fiscal Court will use a $43,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a truck for the city of Vicco water and wastewater systems. This, said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, is vital for continued growth and is something the county has been working on for years. ““We’ve been using grants to try to update our equipment that takes care of the Perry County water system and the wastewater system. That’s huge when we can get a grant. It allows you to take your other money and put towards the infrastructure,” said Alexander. “Anyone knows that when you’re running the system you need good equipment that’s working,” he said, adding that the truck they will purchase will be very beneficial for the system’s productivity.

Being selected as one of the recipients, said Alexander, was a big deal and Perry County is appreciative of the opportunity.

“It’s huge, we’re excited. We knew years ago in order for us to continue to grow we was going to have to go after grants so we’ve been pretty good with the grants and helping our community grow,” said Alexander.