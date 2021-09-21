On Sept. 9, the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky announced that the USDA has awarded over $129,000 in grants to 12 rural Kentucky businesses and agricultural producers. These investments made through the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, aim to help businesses increase energy efficiency while moving toward renewable energy sources.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities. The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”

The 12 rural Kentucky businesses and agricultural producers selected to receive this funding include:

• Andrew R. Alford (Bowling Green) will use a $20,000 grant to help purchase and install a high-efficiency grain dryer, which will save 18,095 kilowatt hours per year in energy.

• Stays & Visits LLC (Carlisle) will use a $5,962 grant to help purchase and install a 9.48-kW solar system, which will help save over $1,200 in energy costs annually.

• Loudon Waterstrat (London) will use an $8,225 grant to help purchase and install a 12-kW solar system, which will help save over $1,610 in energy costs annually.

• Sarah Barney (Beattyville) will use a $2,500 grant to help purchase and install a 4.65-kilowatt solar system, which help save over $580 in energy costs annually.

• Homegrown Hideaway LLC (Berea) will use a $5,000 grant to help purchase and install a 9.24-kilowatt solar system, which will help save over $1,400 in energy costs annually.

• Nick Lloyd Basses (Carlisle) will use a $5,962 grant to help purchase and install a 9.48-kilowatt solar system, which will help save over $1,200 in energy costs annually.

• Pantry Shelf Incorporated (Hazard) will use an $11,613 grant to help purchase and install a 36-kilowatt solar system, which will help save over $4,500 in energy costs annually.

• Buck Creek Bungalows LLC (Somerset) will use a $5,223 grant to help purchase and install a 9.6-kilowatt solar system, which will help save over $1,000 in energy costs annually.

• Aurora Farms LLC (Shelbyville) will use a $15,444 grant to help purchase and install a 14.7-kilowatt solar system, which will help save over $2,500 in energy costs annually.

• Royal Diamond Farms LLC (Guthrie) will use a $19,943 grant to help purchase and install a high-efficiency grain dryer, which will help save over $3,200 in energy costs annually.

• Thomas Farms (Morganfield) will use a $9,794 grant to help purchase and install a 30-kilowatt solar system, which will help save almost $2,700 in energy costs annually.

• Thomas Farms (Morganfield) will also use a $20,000 grant to help purchase and install a high-efficiency grain dryer, which will help save over $1,300 in energy costs annually.