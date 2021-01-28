This week, staff members of the Perry County and Hazard Independent School district have been receiving COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership between the local school districts, the Kentucky River District Health Department and the Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.
The vaccination of school staff, said local healthcare officials, is vital in returning to a sense of “normal” living.
“This is another key component. We’re providing the COVID testing, we’re providing the BAM and viral treatment, the COVID vaccinations — kind of doing the full scope. This is key to getting back to some normalcy,” said Barry Martin, the CEO of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky. By the end of the week, Martin said, PCCEK will have vaccinated approximately 700 school staff from Leslie County, Perry County and Hazard Independent school districts.
Scott Lockard, public health director of the KRDHD, agreed, stating that the partnership has been going smoothly and will benefit the area’s case numbers.
“They’re going really good. That has worked out really, really well for us,” said Lockard. “We got the vaccine yesterday (Jan. 25) and we’re getting it in the arms of people today (Jan. 26), so that has worked out really well. Our schools are the biggest sources of gatherings in our communities and it’s important to get that protection there for those personnel.”
Vaccinations for the staff of the Perry County School District were held at the Perry County Central High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The vaccinations for the Hazard Independent School District staff will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28.
