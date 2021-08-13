VAN LEAR — During this years' Van Lear Days celebration on Saturday, Aug. 7, a huge crowd gathered for the event's usual cornhole tournament, live music, concessions and general fairground atmosphere.

However, the town also hosted its first Van Lear Days ATV Trail Ride, attended by state representatives, a senator and two county judge-executives, as well as more than 120 others, according to Paintsville/Johnson County Trail Town Committee Catalyst Lara Pack.

"Folks came from Johnson, Martin, Floyd, Magoffin, Leslie, Clay, Perry and Knott counties and even some from West Virginia," Pack said. "The longest distance to attend the ride was traveled by eight riders from Defiance, Ohio, who traveled more than 300 miles."

Pack said the event, which saw no injuries and was heralded by the attendees as a huge amount of fun, was a great example of what is possible in the region.

Also riding the trail, which snakes its way from Van Lear, through Greasy to Martin County and back, were Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie, Martin County Judge-Executive Victor Slone, Sen. Brandon Smith and state Rep. Bobby McCool, state Rep. Chris Fugate, who Smith credited as a key piece in starting the Kentucky Mountain Regional Recreation Authority which has worked towards making an Eastern Kentucky trail system a reality, was also present at the event.

Smith addressed the crowd, gathered in front of the long-standing Webb Grocery in Van Lear.

"Representative Fugate decided he was going to wade into these judges and get them to agree to unify and have this project, and I remember watching him go, one at a time, and first he had two or three, and how many did you wind up with Chris, 19," Smith said. "This is what happens when you quit talking about it and you actually do it. I'm 54, and we've talked about it most of my life and now we're all here today, experiencing an incredible ride, and if you don't have one of these shirts you need to get one, because people are going to remember this day, and it's a blessing, and they're going to find out that there is a secret word here in the mountains that we don't hear, and it's called fellowship. Folks, people would laugh at an old-fashioned word like that, but I don't, because it's the most valuable gift that we have to give to the rest of the United States."

Smith said that this fellowship was the key to attracting people from all over to Eastern Kentucky and that the onus of representing our area was on each of us as we interact with tourists from all over the country.

"For them to come here to our small businesses, to ride our trails and get a chance to meet us, each one of you are an ambassador. When you bump into somebody that's not from here and we get a chance to share our story and welcome them and their family and that's the greatest gift that we have to offer, and I thank each and every one of you all for being a part of it," Smith continued. "Let's have a great ride today, and let's support our small businesses, that's truly the way forward. We're encouraging the state now, who keep wanting to recruit all these companies to come in with these tax incentives and cheap labor and after five years they leave, to try and change the model. We'd rather invest in people that are already here. What a new idea is that, why don't you invest in a tire company that's putting tires on these machines, or a mechanic that maybe worked for a place that went out of business and now he's wanting to fix and build these machines, our stores like this (Webb's Grocery) -- we need to change economic development's scope to reward the people that have always been here, because they're going to stay.

"If you help them, a local company, chances are, they're going to help their kids build a house somewhere close by, or they're going to invest back into their community, they're not going to wait five years until all the tax breaks leave and then go to central Florida," Smith continued. "We're pushing a new model to invest in you, the greatest resource that we have. I spoke a lot longer than I wanted to, but you all should be excited, too, because finally we've got people that hear you."

McKenzie gave his thanks for those gathered at the event, and expressed his excitement to see the trail ride come to fruition as well as his reverence for the history and culture of Van Lear -- as well as thanking Hermalee Webb, whose family owns and runs Webb Grocery and is responsible for overseeing tours to Loretta Lynn's homeplace in Van Lear.

"Wow, thanks to all of the Trail Town folks, thanks to everybody in the community, I'm just really appreciative to be a part of it," McKenzie said. "You all love this county and I love this county, it's home, and we're going to do everything we can to make it the best we can make it and give you the best quality of life and this is part of it ... it's a big puzzle, but this is one of the key pieces ... we've got the folks here in Van Lear who take a lot of pride in the history and the culture here in Van Lear, and I think this is going to be an area that is going to get focus going forward ... we know the history of the families and we want to thank Hermalee Webb and her family for allowing us to flood the roads and take up space ... We thank you and your family for what you're doing to keep things alive here historically and with the culture ... it's who we are."

"It's exciting to see here, people with their kids. That's what it's all about, you know, they're spending family time, and we've lost a lot of that lately," Webb said. "It's just really exciting ... it's important."