Recently, Haven King, a local veterans advocate, expressed concern for the residents and staff of the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center. The EKVC, said King, is facing a shortage of staff and funding, as well as deaing with a lack of community support.

“I’m a veteran and I have a concern about the East Kentucky Veterans Center,” said King. “My concern is that they have stopped admissions for several months and at one time they had 125 veterans in there but at this time they only have 74,” he said.

The lack of admissions, said King, is due to a shortage of employees relating to COVID-19 issues and a lack of funding.

“They have quit admitting anyone because they don’t have the help. The reason they don’t have the help is they’re not paying them enough,” said King.

King said of the four veterans centers in Kentucky — Ballard, Radcliff, Thomson-Hood and the EKVC — the EKVC is the lowest paid center for many positions.

“I think Hazard, they do the best care there is but when you don’t have help it’s a major issue,” King said. “It’s a major problem and people need to step up.”

King, a board member of Hope for Veterans, said he has helped with the EKVC for several years and hopes to see some changes in the next year.

“We’ve got to help our veterans,” said King. “I’ve been with them since 2005 helping these veterans.”

The community, said King, can show support by raising awareness of issues at the EKVC and by helping the center with donations and volunteer work.

“How do we solve it? We have a session coming up in January. People need to call the governor, they need to write the governor, and tell them about their concerns,” said King. “We need somebody to take care of our veterans.”