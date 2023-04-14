Bobby Brown, a veteran and Perry County resident, is currently in the process of creating an online program that will identify and provide directions to all veteran gravesites within Perry County.

Brown, a veteran with 32 years of service, said he and some volunteers are compiling all the necessary information to identify and navigate veteran graves. Brown said the Perry County Library will have this information on their Internet site that will have the cemetery name, veteran name and grid coordinates of each veteran grave that anyone can access.

While working on this project, Brown said they have discovered that some of the veteran grave monuments were dirty and covered and he had to clean them off to read who was buried there. Brown said he and the volunteers are working to make sure all monuments are visible and documented, and that a flag is on each veteran grave.

“We are putting this together to also make sure a flag is placed on each veteran grave, said Brown. “We are also identifying any that are veterans but have no veteran monument and doing the process through the VA to get them one.”

Another issue Brown said he and the volunteers are seeing is that trash is in some of the cemeteries, such as the Howard Cemetery in Krypton. Brown said the county is trying to help, but the community needs to do their part too.

“It is in good shape but needs trash hauled off and you will need a four-wheel vehicle to get to it,” Brown said. “When decorating graves this year, take the trash with you as the county is not allowed to collect and dispose of it. The Jail inmates are overwhelmed picking up roadside trash in this county and will probably never get to do anything in graveyards.”

If anyone knows of a graveyard that has veterans in it they can contact Brown, he said.

“I am open to help with this, I have the format for what we need to accomplish this,” he said.