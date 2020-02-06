Local law enforcement agencies are working together to apprehend the suspect of a robbery that occurred over the weekend.
Officials with the Hazard Police Department said that at approximately 11:44 a.m., Feb. 1, a male suspect entered Subway on Village Lane and robbed the business. The male, HPD officials said, was perceived to have a weapon in his hoodie.
Officer Fred Neace, of the HPD, said that the male stole approximately $342 from the business.
Officer Neace said that Officer Jake Eversole, of the HPD, and Deputy Joey Calhoun, of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, are working together to determine if the male is the same individual involved in the robbery of a dollar store. No other updates have been made in the investigation at this time.
The male is approximately six feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, said officials. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray American Eagle hoodie and camouflage pants. If anyone recognizes the male please contact the case Officer Jake Eversole at, (606) 436-2222.
