Kimberly Bryant recently opened the Vintage De'Lane Boutique in downtown Hazard.

Bryant has been selling her clothing online for nearly two years, shipping to more than 30 states, and said she is excited to have her first physical storefront.

“My main goal is to make everyone who walks in my store feel confident and gorgeous no matter what. This has been my dream since I was big enough to talk and I can’t believe I’m finally living it,” said Bryant. “Thank you all for being here and for going on this journey with me. We are just getting started.”

The boutique stocks a wide range of items for all ages, and tries to carry most sizes ranging from Small to 3-4X.

“Our style is boho chic, western wear and causal to glam. I love styling people and showing them different tips and tricks to make their outfits work best for them,” said Bryant.

The boutique is located at 316 East Main Street, next door to Suzanne Deaton's photography studio. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sunday.