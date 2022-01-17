A Perry County grand jury recently indicted several individuals. Among those, John B. Cantrell, 56, of Pound, Virginia, was indicted and is facing multiple drug related charges.
Cantrell's charges include first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance more than two grams (fentanyl), drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, in April 2021, Cantrell unlawfully possessed heroin (a Schedule I controlled substance), diazepam (a Schedule IV non-narcotic) and buprenorphine (a Schedule III narcotic). Cantrell, stated the indictment, also possessed fentanyl (a Schedule I controlled substance) with the intent to sell. Cantrell was also in possession of a needle used to ingest controlled substances, and allegedly carried a firearm and knife on his person without a license, the indictment said.
Cantrell is scheduled to appear in Perry Circuit Court for his arraignment on Feb. 24.