On Jan. 13, the Food and Faith Coalition, along with the Healthiest Cities and Counties Challenge, met for a virtual Food and Faith Summit to reflect on the work done in 2021 and look ahead to their plans for the coming year.

Anthony Ritchie, project director for the Healthiest Cities and Counties Challenge: Perry County, said the project is a two-year project financially backed to improve the health of the community. For the project, 10 counties were chosen to participate. During its time, a lot of progress has been made, said Ritchie.

“For the last year with the Food and Faith Coalition we’ve been looking at food insecurity in Perry County,” said Ritchie. “We’ve seen this big shift in Perry County looking at food insecurity, looking at the way that the affect of nutrition has on health and the power of the food system to positively affect health outcomes and economic sustainability in the area. That shift in focus is in large part to the coalition,” Ritchie said.

The coalition, said Ritchie, has been vital in gaining information for the project.

“The coalition that we have built is maybe the most valuable resource that we have developed and fostered, and that is the big change I’ve noticed in Perry County and in the region at large in the last year,” Ritchie said, stating they opened the lines of communication with several organizations, businesses and public figures.

“This team is determined to make a difference. It has been wonderful to see,” said Ritchie. “I think that is maybe one of the lessons we’ve learned over the last year is changing our perspective on things,” he said. “With the pandemic we’ve had to measure our expectations as the landscape continually changed. I’d say overall our project has been largely successful.”

Among the information collected in the project, the organization studied root cause analysis, gaining a collection of qualitative data around the perceptions people have in regards to the food system and towards food insecurity. During this part of the project, Ritchie said they asked people what they feel the solutions are to the problems the area faces.

Frances Hardin-Fanning, one of the group members, said one of the largest focuses of the project was the stigma against people on assistance.

“One of the things that we found was that it was the usual causes that you would assume — the poverty, little opportunity for employment – those types of things. Another thing that kept coming up was the stigma associated with people reaching out for assistance,” said Fanning. “When you look at all the research that’s been done in the past there are lots of reasons people feel an assault to their pride, they feel they are lower on the hierarchy, they feel embarrassment, they worry about anonymity in a small town – about confidentiality.”

Many people, she said, have trouble asking for help because of the stigma. “A lot of people have a problem with reaching out for help,” said Fanning.

The organization, she said, wanted to find interventions and ways to combat the stigma and make it feel more acceptable to seek help. Fanning said she is glad the coalition was able to work with community partners to find ways to help more people.

“I’m so happy we were able to have that conversation and able to come up with something that’s going to be able to help people all across the nation,” said Fanning.

Another participant of the meeting, Dee Parker, said he also was thankful that the coalition and project will be helping more people.

“We noticed a grave need not just in our area but in Kentucky as a whole so if we can get things going here we can pretty much set the model for the rest of the state,” said Parker. “That’s our end goal – to make sure that we get help to people that are in need.”

The project, said Ritchie, runs through August.