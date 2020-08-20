Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers hosted the first-ever virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on Aug. 13 to celebrate the completion of Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) pilot program economic development and tourism-related projects in Perry, Floyd and Clay counties.

Beshear said the projects are a positive step for the region, which has seen coal severance funds diminish in the last few years.

“I am committed to bringing economic opportunity to all regions of Kentucky, to create good jobs and make life better for every Kentucky family,” said Beshear. “We’ve already made great strides in bringing greater investment to the region. In the coming months and years, more and more of these projects will continue, bringing jobs and economic diversity to Eastern Kentucky.”

Congressman Rogers agreed, adding the ceremony represents a positive move that will help the area come back to life.

“The ribbon-cutting celebration is a revival in the coalfields of Eastern Kentucky where abandoned mine lands are coming back to life in the form of new industries and new opportunities,” said Rogers. “We’re proving that Kentucky’s Appalachian region is not only one of the most beautiful parts of the country, full of tourism adventures, but we can also competitively manufacture top-of-the-line products with high-tech equipment.”

One of the projects recognized during the ribbon-cutting ceremony was the Dajcor Aluminum Extruding Mill, located at the Coal Fields Regional Industrial Park in Perry County. The Industrial Park, a former mine site, received $6.5 million in AML pilot funding to purchase a new aluminum extrusion press, which is now operational and is owned by the county and leased to Dajcor for 15 years.

“We're very excited. They're starting to hire people, they're starting to manufacture and ship products and it was all made possible working with our leaders through the AML pilot program,” said Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander.

Dajcor Aluminum, a Canadian manufacturer of extruded and fabricated aluminum products, has hired 32 employees so far, and plans to continue hiring people, creating up to 265 full-time jobs in its first U.S. operation near Hazard. The 236-acre industrial park, a partnership of Perry, Leslie, Knott, Breathitt and Harlan counties, provides sites for manufacturing. A separate gas line project, partially funded with a separate $900,000 AML pilot grant, is providing natural gas to Dajcor and other industrial park tenants.

“We are extremely happy with our new location in Eastern Kentucky and the workforce skills of our employees,” said President/CEO of Dajcor Aluminum Mike Kilby. “We wouldn’t be here without the efforts of Congressman Rogers, Sen. McConnell, Gov. Beshear and One East Kentucky. Their collaboration and assistance via the AML Pilot Program made choosing this location an easy decision for our company. I am very proud of our team and the work they did to bring this project to completion despite the current pandemic.”

Other projects awarded AML funding included the David Rails to Trails project in Prestonsburg; Impact Outdoor Adventures in Clay County; and EastPark, a multiuse industrial park at the junction of Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties near Ashland and Grayson. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s (EEC) Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, as part of the AML, is helping to revitalize the coalfields in Kentucky’s Appalachian region through economic development by funding projects such as these, said officials. Since 2016, 43 projects in 21 counties have been selected for the pilot program. The projects selected in 2020 will be eligible for a share of up to $25 million in 2020 AML funds.

“It is exciting to see these projects, selected for funding in prior years, being completed. These projects are bringing jobs, tourism dollars and economic vitality to these communities,” said Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman.