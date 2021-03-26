Last week, residents of the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center were able to see visitors for the first time since last year. The Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center welcomed their first visitors on March 17, and the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center began receiving visitors on March 18.

Charlotte Thornsberry, the administrator of the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the experience has been positive for the most part, and the joy is evident on the faces of the residents, families and staff.

“It has been so, so awesome,” said Thornsberry. “It's been really joyful to see some of them recognize their families. Most of the experiences have been great.”

Thornsberry continued, adding that there have been a few sad moments.

“There are those one or two that have declined during this year, because it has been a long, long year with a lot of illness,” she said.

Some residents, she said, are permitted to have physical contact during the visits.

“If the residents themselves have been vaccinated with both vaccines and have passed the two week mark, the families are allowed to get a hug or kiss them on the cheek, touch,” said Thornsberry. This, she said, means a lot to many of the families.

During visitations, visits are scheduled ahead of time and are limited to 30 minutes. Only two visitors per resident are permitted at a time. Visitors, said Thornsberry, don't have to be vaccinated, but they do have to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize their hands. Visitors are screened at the door as well, she said.

If a family is worried, the facility is able to offer COVID-19 testing onsite prior to the visit, said Thornsberry.

“If they want to be tested themselves, they can come 20 minutes early to their appointment and I have staff onsite that can do the rapid COVID-19 tests,” she said. “Some people I know that would make them feel a little bit better about their visit, they would know they're not bringing in anything to their loved one.”

To schedule a visit at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center, call, (606) 439-2306. All visits to the Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center must also be scheduled in advance. To schedule a visit to the EKVC, call Hannah Radosevich at, (606) 435-6196.