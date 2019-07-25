During the July 16 meeting of the Perry County Fiscal Court, representatives from a local volunteer fire department addressed fiscal court members and told them about roster, funding and equipment challenges they are currently facing.
As he does in each meeting, Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander read the statistics for volunteer fire departments. In the month of June, he said, volunteer fire departments responded to 157 calls for service. “We bring that up each month to point out to the community that the roles that our volunteer fire departments have, we sometimes forget the number of calls and everything they do,” said Alexander.
After discussing the importance of having the volunteer fire departments, Alexander said that, in the future, he hopes to establish a “North” and a “South” paid fire department in an effort to have services readily available for incoming businesses, as well as to help recruitment numbers for the fire departments in general.
“I’ve been talking to the volunteer fire departments and if we continue to grow the Industrial Park with the number of jobs they’ll have, we’ll probably have to have a paid fire department in both the North and South,” said Alexander.
The judge then asked Viper Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Joey Pratt to discuss it a little further, which Pratt did, but he also took fiscal court members by surprise by informing them of funding and equipment challenges that could potentially cause them to close down if not addressed.
“Is there somewhere in the KRS that says for the county to take my taxes to fix these roads in Perry County? Is it one of their duties to take my money and fix the roads?,” Pratt asked County Attorney John Carl Shackleford. Shackleford said it is a duty of the court and Pratt confirmed that it is true, referring to Kentucky Revised Statutes 67.083, stating that the fiscal court has the right to take money to fix roads.
Pratt then brought up another statute that sets forth that the fiscal court is also supposed to provide funding for fire protection, on which he claimed the court has been “slacking.”
“The fire departments are supposed to be done by the fiscal court. You all are the ones supposed to be fighting fires, not us,” said Pratt. “The fiscal court is responsible for fire and police protection in this county, not me. That’s one of your duties you swore to.
“We’re going to make an offer to you. Let’s switch for four years,” said Pratt. “We’ll make a volunteer road department and you all pay the fire departments. We’ll get each community to provide a grader, we’ll raise money, a dump truck, we’ll collect money to get gravel and fix roads if you all take care of the fire departments. Now how silly does that sound? That’s plumb ridiculous.
“The last 30 something years all the volunteer fire departments have been doing the fiscal court’s job of providing fire protection to this county,” Pratt said, explaining that each volunteer department goes through thousands of hours of training and raises lots of money on equipment. “We get absolutely no pay to do this, zero. It’s your all’s job to provide us with equipment to do this.”
Pratt said that years ago, the fiscal court promised that each of the 12 volunteer fire departments would receive $10,000 a year, but they have yet to receive the full amount.
“Back when we done the tax on the payroll taxes, we were promised (money),” said Pratt. He continued, “The fiscal court wouldn’t put it in writing that they would give us money, but they promised they would.” Officials from the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department have also claimed they have not received the full amount either, as have others.
“We have very little money that we have got from the county. We’re supposed to receive $10,000 a year,” Pratt said. This year, he said, the VVFD has only received one payment of $2,500, and last year they only received two of those payments (totaling $5,000 for the year). “We’re not getting the money to keep these fire departments open.”
Unlike paid fire departments, Pratt said, most of the money the volunteer departments have are raised through fundraisers.
“The City of Hazard has a $1.3 million budget for their fire department,” said Pratt. “That is collected through insurance tax. The volunteer fire departments get zero, we have no income from that. If we are a good-standing fire department with the state we get $11,000 a year from the state.”
However, he said, that $11,000 from the state cannot be used for reoccurring charges such as bills or fuel, but it can be used for maintenance parts. The rest of the money for bills has to be raised by the department members.
Pratt told court and community members that much of the equipment they need is very expensive, as are the bills, so raising that money can be hard. Fire trucks, Pratt said, cost nearly a quarter of a million dollars and the county hasn’t purchased a brand new one in approximately 12 years, which could cause insurance related problems in the future, as any truck over 20 years old will not be counted as appropriate for insurance purposes, said Pratt.
Another problem the volunteer departments are struggling with, Pratt said, is recruitment and roster numbers. Pratt also discussed a decision made by the Hazard Fire Department, where the HFD will no longer be coming outside city limits as a primary response, but will still come as a secondary response if requested. This, Pratt said, is going to cause ISO and insurance related concerns to community members outside Hazard city limits. Some areas, including Christopher, Typo, Bonnyman and others, Pratt said, the city and fire department class ratings could drop and insurance rates could triple.
Pratt said he means no ill intent to anyone, he just believes the volunteers should get what they were promised. “I like Scott, we’re good buddies, but right is right and wrong is wrong,” he said. “What I’m asking the fiscal court to do is come through with your promises and give us our $10,000 a year. We just don’t have the money. We’re at a stand-still. Your day is coming that we’re closing the doors.”
Alexander assured Pratt that he understands the dilemma and is working on progress.
“Our fire departments are volunteer. If we don’t come up with some staff to man and help volunteers, they can’t keep their rosters,” said Alexander. “It’s coming one way or another that we’ll have to do something.”
