The attorney who has led the charge in representing the former clients of Eric C. Conn announced in a statement Jan. 9 that a settlement has been reached with the Social Security Administration that could result in as many as 500 of Conn’s former clients regaining their Social Security and SSI disability benefits.

In the statement, attorney Ned Pillersdorf of Prestonsburg announced that the former Conn clients’ benefits will be reinstated if they request a new hearing.

“If they prevail in new hearings they can then retrieve six years worth of back pay,” Pillersdorf said in the statement.

The settlement, Pillersdorf said, is the result of successful litigation in multiple federal courts and would not have happened without the, “greatest influx of volunteer legal assistance in the history of this nation.”

“Through the efforts of AppalRed Legal Aid, the WilmerHale law firm and countless others, we recruited volunteer lawyers and law students to represent more than a thousand former Conn clients in administrative hearings, hundreds of federal district court cases throughout the nation and four separate federal appellate courts,” Pillersdorf said in the statement. “We prevailed in every federal appellate court.”

Hundreds of Conn’s former clients lost their benefits beginning in 2015 in the wake of the revelation of a scheme through which Conn and others defrauded the Social Security Administration out of hundreds of millions of dollars. Conn, 62, is currently serving a prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey in connection with the scheme, and is not expected to be released until 2039.

Pillersdorf said in the statement that the attorneys appreciate the new SSA leadership agreeing to the settlement.

There will be an open client meeting and press conference at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Old Floyd County Courthouse to discuss the decision. This, Pillersdorf said, is especially important since the volunteer legal team estimates that 400 of the 500 former Conn clients have no idea that the group has been advocating on their behalf.

“The truth is the forgotten 500 have never been forgotten,” Pillersdorf said in the statement.

Members of the volunteer legal team are invited to attend in person or via Zoom. Anyone can request a link by emailing, pillersn@gmail.com.

For more information, contact Pillersdorf at Pillersdorf Law Office, (606) 886-6090.