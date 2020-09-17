On Sept. 11, members of the Vicco-Sassafrass Volunteer Fire Department participated in a stair challenge as a tribute in memory of the 9/11 victims.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said he appreciates all the work, effort, time and sacrifice that the local fire departments put into helping the community.

“Our fire departments and volunteer fire departments are amazing in the same way — they serve this community at a moment's notice to do whatever it takes to protect our citizens,” said Alexander.

During the challenge, the firefighters walked up and down the 343 steps of the stairs in the Perry County courthouse while fully dressed in their suits and carrying equipment and gear weighing approximately 60 pounds. A trip from the bottom to the top for all four stories 11 times is equivalent to the amount of steps that some of the 9/11 first responders experienced the day of the attack, said courthouse officials.

Michael Conley, one of the youngest members of the Vicco-Sassafrass Volunteer Fire Department, said he was the one who recommended the idea based on some tributes he'd seen other fire stations doing.

“We did the stair challenge to give us a little idea of what they went through on 9/11 climbing stairs, and it's the walk of honor,” said Conley. “(I'm) feeling sad, emotional and worn out from it.”

Conley was the only member of the fire department to complete the walk.