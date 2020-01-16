Walmart is starting the new year by offering free wellness services and resources in Kentucky to help customers save money and live better in 2020, according to a statement from the company.
The company said in a statement that they are also on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks.
Across Kentucky, the CDC reports high and widespread instances of influenza-like illnesses.
More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot.
Along with flu shots, Walmart also offered free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals. Services include: Low-cost flu shots and immunizations, Free Health Screenings: Total Cholesterol, Glucose, Blood Pressure, BMI and Vision (locations with a vision center), giveaways and wellness demos.
